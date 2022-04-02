Patriots fans might not like Julian Edelman’s April Fools’ Day joke

Patriot “On the next chapter.” Tom Brady and Julian Edelman during their last game together in 2020. AP Photo/Steven Senne

With the NFL already in the middle of a wild off-season, Julian Edelman appeared to uncover a surprise of his own.

Except, of course, it’s just an April Fools’ Day joke.

Edelman, who retired from football as a member of the Patriots in 2021, shared a candid return report from his Twitter. Notably, the announcement claimed the 35-year-old wide receiver was signing with the Buccaneers.

Since calling time on his NFL career, Edelman has denied There are ongoing rumors that he will start playing in Tampa Bay to join Tom Brady.

Read Full News