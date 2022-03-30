Patriots-Jebriel Peppers Rumors Could Bring More Versatility to the Northeast

The New England Patriots have been very passive in free agency, and that mindset started like jesse jackson going For greener pastures. Bill Belichick needs to go to work if he wants to make sure his stellar defense from a year ago can replicate his stellar output.

With Jackson’s departure, there will be a greater emphasis on names such as Jalen Mills and the resurrected Kyle Duggar in the secondary. While they should both be solid performers given the pedigree they have and the experience in their system, the Patriots could stand to add another veteran to the mix.

With Devin McCourty getting a little longer in the tooth, a safety would be preferred. However, given Belichick’s fetish for rotating defensive backs around the secondary, he would need to add a very specific…