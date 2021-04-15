Patriots Mock Draft 2021: 7 rounds to return New England to championship contention | TMT

The New England Patriots have been the jilted beau of the 2020 NFL season. Whereas they sat and watched Tom Brady adorn his new romance with a shiny piece of finger sweet, the Patriots sat within the wreckage of their damaged relationship. The worst document of the Invoice Belichick period resulted in New England lacking the playoffs for the primary time since 2008. Belichick’s response? Assault free company and the 2021 NFL Draft like by no means earlier than. On this 7-Spherical 2021 Patriots Mock Draft, they proceed to construct what they hope will probably be a Tremendous Bowl-caliber roster to return the Patriots to championship competition as soon as extra.

New England Patriots Publish-Free Company 7-Spherical Mock Draft

Spherical 1, Decide 15: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Spherical 2, Decide 46: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Spherical 3, Decide 96: Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

Spherical 4, Decide 120: Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Spherical 4, Decide 122: Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Spherical 4, Decide 139: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

Spherical 5, Decide 177: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

Spherical 6, Decide 188: Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame

Spherical 6, Decide 197: JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

Spherical 7, Decide 242: Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon

Patriots 2021 NFL Mock Draft | Decide-by-pick evaluation

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

The Patriots could very properly be a contender to commerce up and get a quarterback within the 2021 NFL Draft. Sure, it might be un-Belichickian to make such a transfer. Nonetheless, nothing has been common concerning the Patriots’ strikes this offseason. Though they re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal, the way forward for this franchise just isn’t on the roster. Trevor Lawrence will probably be out of competition — as will Zach Wilson — however don’t rule out a transfer up the board for Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and even Mac Jones.

On this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, the Patriots maintain agency at No. 15 and handle a transparent want. Final season, the protection was a shadow of its former self. They have been close to the underside of the NFL when it comes to run protection. Moreover, they persistently struggled to show strain into tangible defensive manufacturing.

Enter Micah Parsons. The Penn State linebacker is the strolling definition of defensive manufacturing. As a sophomore for the Nittany Lions in 2019, Parsons amassed an eye-popping 109 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, and 4 compelled fumbles. Plug him in alongside Dont’a Hightower in the course of a linebacker group that added Matthew Judon and the returning Kyle Van Noy, and you’ve got a terrifying proposition for opposing offenses.

Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

Because the uncertainty surrounding Stephon Gilmore continues, the Patriots add a cornerback early on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft. If Gilmore does discover a approach out of Foxborough, will probably be an enormous loss to a secondary that allowed the sixth-fewest touchdowns in 2020. Moreover, J.C. Jackson — who had 9 interceptions in 2020 — has an unclear future.

Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes is a possible Day 2 choice that could possibly be a 12 months 1 starter. He garnered nationwide consideration following a blazing efficiency at Georgia’s Professional Day. The reality of the matter is, the previous three-star recruit has been taking part in soccer at a excessive degree for the Bulldogs for years now.

After all, his velocity on the again finish is enticing, however Stokes additionally performs the sport with imaginative and prescient and physicality. He’s demonstrated stable ball abilities, which is able to assist offset any potential misplaced manufacturing from Gilmore. If you embrace his means to play particular groups, he completely suits the mould of a Patriots participant.

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

At a look, the quarterback place was an unmitigated catastrophe for the Patriots final season. Upon additional inspection, nonetheless, it’s simple to see why. The pandemic disadvantaged Newton of the same old alternative to construct a relationship together with his surrounding solid.

The perceived lack of expertise on the receiver place hampered Newton’s means to supply at a excessive degree. The Patriots clearly imagine in him sufficient to present him one other go-around. Nonetheless, let’s not be fooled into considering that he represents the way forward for the franchise.

Might Davis Mills be that long-term reply? The previous five-star quarterback out of Stanford has seen a big increase in his inventory over the previous few months — a lot so that there’s speak of Mills being thought of a late first-round choice. That speak feels somewhat wealthy for me. But, there’s little doubt that he’s value taking a punt on within the third spherical.

Mills has the prototypical dimension of an NFL quarterback and comes with one thing that Newton seems to now not possess — an honest arm. He clearly lacks the mobility of a few of the different quarterback prospects within the class, however he went to nice lengths to show that he could make throws on the transfer throughout a January non-public exercise and on the Stanford Professional Day.

Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

The Patriots recorded the third-most speeding makes an attempt within the NFL final 12 months. Furthermore, that they had the fourth-most speeding yards per recreation whereas averaging the eighth-most yards per carry. They need to run the rock, and the retention of one of many recreation’s strongest operating QBs demonstrates that it’s unlikely to alter in 2021.

They re-signed James White this spring and have Damien Harris and Sony Michel because the headliners within the operating again room. However, Michel has but to play a full season’s value of video games in his three-year profession. Harris is the participant almost certainly to tackle the position because the lead-back after impressing final season.

It’s a affordable expectation that they add to that steady and on this 7-Spherical Patriots 2021 Mock Draft that comes within the type of Ohio State’s Trey Sermon. He’s a real between-the-tackles operating again who makes use of his highly effective operating type to realize additional yardage. His performances late within the 2020 school soccer season drove Ohio State to the title recreation, the place his loss to damage proved an enormous blow to the Buckeyes.

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

The Patriots’ lack of large receiver expertise has change into a standing joke, one which neither Brady nor Newton have discovered significantly amusing. The temptation to succeed in for a go catcher within the first spherical of this Patriots 2021 Mock Draft was virtually overwhelming. Nonetheless, their monitor document with early-round receivers is hardly something to get enthusiastic about.

As an alternative, they take back-to-back mid-round receivers that include an upside above the present crop of go catchers. Seth Williams gives a big-bodied boundary receiver who can go up and are available down with the ball in contested conditions. He’s additionally a keen and in a position blocker within the run recreation, making him a worthwhile asset for the New England offense.

Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

No matter your place could also be on Julian Edelman, his retirement deprives the Patriots of their most dependable receiving menace out of the slot. Merely put, the Patriots have been a worse workforce in recent times when Edelman isn’t on the sphere.

Though he’s barely smaller than Edelman at 5’7″, Jaelon Darden is an explosive slot receiver who does a wonderful job of constructing performs after the catch. He leaves North Texas as this system’s chief in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Along with his means within the passing recreation, Darden brings special-teams versatility as a punt and kickoff returner.

Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas Tech

With their fifth-round decide on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, the Patriots proceed to stack their secondary with Texas Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson. The previous four-star recruit started his profession at Penn State earlier than changing into probably the greatest cornerbacks within the Massive 12 for the Pink Raiders.

Patriots followers with spectacular reminiscence could acknowledge the identify. New England chosen Zech’s father, Gerrick, within the 1989 NFL Draft. Along with his means as a cornerback, McPhearson brings a flexible ability set to the NFL. He has expertise on particular groups but in addition performed the “spur” position within the Texas Tech protection — a hybrid security/linebacker place.

Robert Hainsey, OG, Notre Dame

The offensive line was a place of energy for the Patriots final season. Regardless of dropping Joe Thuney to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, the addition of offensive sort out Trent Brown, plus the retention of David Andrews, ought to imply that it maintains its standing as probably the greatest models within the NFL.

Nonetheless, Thuney’s loss does depart an absence of depth on the guard place. Including Robert Hainsey within the sixth spherical of this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft helps handle that want for the Patriots. Hainsey was a four-star offensive sort out recruit and a daily fixture on a formidable Notre Dame offensive line.

A powerful and highly effective run blocker, a transition inside would make excellent sense for each Hainsey and the Patriots.

JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

A multitalented defensive weapon, LSU’s JaCoby Stevens would blur the traces between two Patriot wants with one participant. He has the protection abilities and expertise to play security however the physicality and dimension to see time as a linebacker. He thrives in opposition to the run within the field, and his versatile ability set means he may also contribute as a blitzer.

Jordon Scott, DT, Oregon

Though New England owns a reasonably deep roster throughout the line of defense, their free-agency strikes recommend they’re not completed. Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson, and Montravius Adams have been all signed in free company. With the ultimate choice on this 7-Spherical 2021 Mock Draft, the Patriots add Jordon Scott from Oregon.

Scott doesn’t enter the NFL with gaudy school statistics. However, as a real nostril sort out for the Geese, he was extra of an occupier than a playmaker. His means to draw double groups would give the Patriots’ new linebacker corps house to make the performs that have been missing in 2020.

