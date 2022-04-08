Patron trades Bradley Zimmer to Toronto for Anthony Castro

The Cleveland Guardians announced that they have traded Bradley Zimmer to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher Anthony Castro.

The move comes just hours after Cleveland abandoned its season opener for the Royals. A game in which rookie outfielder Steven Cowan made a pair of walks, recorded a hit, and generally looked like a major-league player. Now, I’m not saying that one game made them pull the trigger on the deal, but they’ve been seeing this sort of thing from Kwan all spring and throughout their careers. At least, let’s hope this trade gives him consistent play time to move forward.

For Zimmer, the promise was always there—being one of the fastest players in baseball with the power ability earned him to extend into the majors—but strikeout…