Patronato defeated the Union in Paraná and dreams of permanence.

Photo: Hernan Saravia.

In a match on the eighth of Zone 1 of the Professional Soccer League Cup, the Patronato de Paraná, still in relegation places, defeated the Union de Santa Fe 2–1 at home, fueling the illusion of their permanence.

The local goal came from experienced striker Lucas Barrios, a figure of his team by trade and hierarchy, from penalties imposed on VAR’s request for a handball in the field by Enzo Roldán in the 5m of the preliminary stage and 42m of the second. Comes. , Discount for “Tatengue” Matías Gallegos at 46m from complement.

The match was played at the Presbytero Bartolome Grela Stadium in Paraná; It was mediated by Fernando Espinoza (Pablo Dovalo was in the VAR, a system that makes its debut in Argentine football on this date); And…