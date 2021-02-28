Patta Chitta: See Election Commission Land Ownership, Status (eservices.tn.gov.in)

Tamil Nadu Patta Chitta land ownership Record Online Services at eservices.tn.gov.in Patta Chitta Portal, Tamilnadu Patta Chitta Land Records, Online Status We will provide you all information about online application, eligibility, application status and validity of TN Patta Chitta. You don’t need to spend money now CSC Center, You can apply for Patta Chitta online from home.

Patta Chitta There is an extremely important government record issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has launched an official web portal aimed at digitizing Tamilnadu online land record. You can digitalize your land records in Tamil Nadu for the year 2019 and 2020 with the help of this portal.

The name of Patta comes to our mind as to how the land record name comes and how Tamil Nadu comes. Patta ChittaThe What is the validity of TN Patta mind, eligibility for lease? Etc., questions arise. In this article, we will try to answer all your questions, so you read this article completely.

What is a leash?

The lease is an online document issued in the name of the property owner. It is issued by the Government of Tamil Nadu. Another name for the online lease “Rights record“(RoR), and includes the following details:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

The name of the property owner

Property details including district, taluka and village

Lease number

Survey number

Subdivision

Land record with tax details

Description of land, whether it is wetland or dry land

What is mind

It is a legal revenue document that gives information about a real estate issued by the concerned Village Administration Officer (VAO) and the Taluka office. The mind provides relevant details about ownership, size, area of ​​land.

By this, in priority, the land is classified into Nanjai (wetland) and Punjai (dry land). The term “Nanjai” refers to a specific land or area with water bodies such as canals, rivers, ponds, etc., while the term “Panjai” refers to the association of low water bodies with the land.

pay attention: The Tamil Nadu government did not issue a letter until 2015. At that time Patta and Chitta were merged into one document with all the relevant details mentioned in Patta.

Mindful land ownership

Information about land and revenue can be obtained through a mind document. Land can often be divided into the following categories.

Wetland (Nanjai)

Dryland (Punjai).

Key Points of TN Patta Chitta Land Record Portal

Portal Name TN Patta Chitta Land Record Categories in the article Patta Chitta, Tamil Nadu Land Records, TN Patta View Status Check Launched by Tamil Nadu State Government The beneficiaries People of tamil nadu process Online an objective Facilitating access to information through digitization Department Name revenue Department category Government of Tamil Nadu. The plans official website eservices.tn.gov.in/eservicesnew

Required documents

To apply for Patta Chitta documents through the official website of Tamil Nadu Land Records, you will need the following documents.

Proof of possession – You must present an identity to prove that your land belongs to you. You can submit the following documents as to the possession of the land.

– You must present an identity to prove that your land belongs to you. You can submit the following documents as to the possession of the land. For verification, you have to submit the sales deed along with the photocopy to the Tehsildar or the concerned office.

Importance of leash mind

Like all other legal and financial documents, having an authorized document for the property is mandatory for all real estate owners, to avoid losing their property and getting stuck in a legal matter. Patta Chitta There is a legal revenue document issued exclusively to the residents of Tamil Nadu.

Patta Chitta portal services available

The following services are available Patta Chitta Portal:

Online application for Patta Chitta

Check pata state

Verify Bata certificate

Lease transfer

View register remove

No application state

Verify Porambok Land

How to change the name in the lease

To change your name, first of all you have to visit the concerned village administration office.

After visiting the office, take the name change form from the person concerned.

Fill the form carefully and attach the necessary documents such as sales deed, tax receipt, electricity bill, encumbrance certificate, etc.

Crosscheck the form again and submit it to the same office from where you received it.

Further processing will take about 30 days after submission of the form.

Tn Patta Chitta online application process

You can easily apply for Patta Chitta by following the given steps: –

First of all, you have to travel official website Department of Revenue, Tamil Nadu.

On the official website homepage, click “ See leash and FMB / mind / TSLR extract “.

“. Now you have to select your district and region on the new page. As a region, you will be given the option of urban and rural. Select your respective urban or rural area and click ‘Submitted‘.

For urban area

Select your district, taluka and village and select one from the board or survey number and fill the captcha code and click “Presented“.

For rural area

Enter your district, taluka, city, ward, block, survey number, subdivision number, and click “Presented“While filling captcha code.

If all the details are found to be correct, the Town Survey Land Register will issue a certificate online with information of a specific property or land, which will include information such as land survey number, locality, municipal gate number, etc.

Application fee

If you apply online for the document of lease through the Tamil Nadu land records official website, you will have to pay Rs 100 in online mode.

How to check the status of TN plaque mind

The major step to check the platen state is as follows: –

Enter ‘ Application ID ‘And mentioned ues captcha values’.

‘And mentioned ues captcha values’. After this you click “Get status“, You will now be able to see the status of the Patta Chitta application.

Lease transfer

The transfer of lease mind is done in the event of sale of property. The process of lease transfer is similar to the registration process for lease land. Documents required for transfer of TN lease are as follows: –

Copy of land sales record

Proof of possession of property, water or electricity bill etc.

An affidavit

The major stages of Patta mind transfer are as follows: –

For this you should submit an application to your nearest Tehsildar office.

Your application will be accepted or rejected after examination of the specified property based on the documents provided along with the application form.

Verification of your lease certificate

You can check the validity of certificates issued online, for this you will have to take some steps after which the status of the lease will be reflected.

Enter ‘Reference Number’ and click “PresentedThe button.

How to download Patta Chitta mobile app

First of all, you need to go Google play store In my mobile phone

In my mobile phone Here you have to type “ patta chitta tamilnadu “In the search bar and press Enter.

“In the search bar and press Enter. You will be shown some results, choose the most results and open it.

Click on the button of “Install“And the Patna Tamil Nadu Mobile App will be downloaded to your mobile.

Remove a Register Viewing Process

To see, go to first official website .

. Go to the “View Patta Copy / A-Register Extract” option on the homepage of the website.

From the drop-down menu, click on the button “View A-register extract“.

A new page will open in front of you, here you select the district, taluka, village.

Enter survey number and choose subdivision number

Enter the captcha code in the picture and submit.

Documents will appear on your computer screen.

Process to know the status of your application

A new page will open in front of you, enter the application ID and captcha code.

Click the “Check Status” button. All information will appear on your screen.

Porambok Land Verification

To verify the Porambok land, you will need to visit the “E-Services” section on the official website.

Click on “ Verify Porambok Land “Option available on the homepage.

“Option available on the homepage. A new page will open in front of you, on this page you will have to enter the following details.

Enter details and click “Presented“Button to get land related information.”

Dashboard Viewing Process

You can follow the procedure below to see the dashboard.

First you have to go official website Tamil Nadu E-Services. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Tamil Nadu E-Services. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Dashboard – November 2020 or Dashboard – December 2020 “As per your choice. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“As per your choice. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here on this page you can see dashboard with details of Tamilnilam application statistics.

Departmental User Login Process

The departmental user login process includes some easy steps that are provided:

First you have to go official website Tamil Nadu E-Services. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Tamil Nadu E-Services. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Departmental User Login “As per your choice. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“As per your choice. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here on this page you can see a login form. In this form, you have to enter your username and password.

After that enter the authentication value in the box provided and press the submit button to login to the portal.

Helpline number

In case of any type of problem on the portal, candidates can contact at [email protected]

Also read: – TNPDS TN Smart Ration Card Status: Apply Online

We hope you find the information related to TN Patta Chitta Land Record definitely beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you asked.

If you still have questions related to this, you can ask us through the comments. Apart from this, you can also bookmark our website.

general question

How to see Patta Chitta online from Tamil Nadu?

Information about the article Chitta Online is given in the article, so you should read this article carefully.

Is it necessary to have PETA?

Yes, the lease certifies that the person is legally the owner of the land or property. Also, if there is a dispute related to the property, the lease can be issued as evidence.

How can I transfer the lease?

The legal heir has the right to transfer the lease in his name in the event of the death of the owner of the land or property in the absence of a will. In the event of a will by a deceased person, the beneficiary can transfer the lease in his name with the consent of others. For more information in this regard, read the title “Transfer of Patta Chitta”.

What do you mean by lease, mind and TSLR?

For more information related to this, read the above article completely.