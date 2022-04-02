Patti Tvatankit aims for second consecutive win

Rancho Mirage, Calif. — Anyone who’s seen Patty Tawatnakit dominate the field at the Chevron Championships in winning the 2021 major championships can’t be surprised that Tawatnakit is looking for back-to-back victories at the event this year .

A pair of birdies late on Friday pushed Tawatankit to 8-under 136 after a 36-hole on the Dinah Shore course at Mission Hills Country Club. It’s Tavtankit, the reigning LPGA rookie of the year, that’s all One shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno After the morning wave of players in the second round.

Only two players, Sandra Post in 1978–79 and Annika Sorenstam in 2001–02, have won the competition in consecutive years.

2019 AIG Women’s Open winner Shibuno shot one of the best rounds of the morning, 6-under 66 that included seven birdies. Shibuno…