Rancho Mirage, California | He made history on Thursday. When Dinah Shore was kicked off the tournament course after Patty Tvatnakit posted 5-under 67, she became the first defending champion of The Chevron Championship to go so low in her first round. But you would never know by looking at him.

Same with Friday. After a birdie-birdie finish to shoot 69 in his second round, on a day when he didn’t have his best stuff, Tawankit summarized his round by approaching a group of reporters next to Put Green, with Also told his point of view. For life. “There’s no way you can have a perfect day without making a mistake,” said the 22-year-old.

She says everything slowly, with a calm coolness. She walks like that. It has a swagger that is unequaled…