The Thai defending champion finished with two birdies to gain ground on Japan’s Shibuno.

Patty Tawtanakit of Thailand collided with the rough during the second round of the Chevron Championship golf tournament in Rancho Mirage, California on Friday. (USA Today Sports)

Rancho Mirage, Calif.: The Birdies brought defending champion Patty Tvatnakit within one shot of the lead after round two of the LPGA Chevron Championship in the final two holes.

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno took the lead in the first major tournament with seven birdies for a 6-under par 66.