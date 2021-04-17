LATEST

Pau Torres "very calm" amid Manchester United

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres says that he’s not paying an excessive amount of consideration to the hypothesis linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has insisted that he’s not paying an excessive amount of consideration to the fixed hypothesis surrounding his future.

The 24-year-old has once more been in robust kind for the Yellow Submarine through the 2020-21 marketing campaign, scoring thrice in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United are believed to have recognized the Spain worldwide as a number one goal forward of this summer season’s switch window.

Torres, nevertheless, has stated that he’s “very calm” amid the hypothesis and is barely concentrating on serving to Unai emery‘s aspect take pleasure in a profitable finish to the marketing campaign.

“I am very calm, I’ve a contract with the membership in my city and I am having fun with it. I’ve to work to assist my staff,” Torres informed Transistor.

The Spaniard is believed to have a €65m (£56m) launch clause in his present deal however might be out there for a price within the area of €50m (£43m) this summer season.

