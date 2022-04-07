Paul Casey withdrew before the first round

The ground is now 90 for the 2022 Masters tournament after Paul Casey withdrew before the start of his first round.

Casey, ranked 25th in the Official World Golf Rankings, was to finish with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith at 10:53 a.m. ET. “Due to injury, Paul Casey has officially withdrawn from the Masters tournament prior to the start of his first round,” said a release sent by tournament officials.

There was no word on the injury or severity. Casey plays the Par 3 competition with her son Lex on Wednesday. He also participated in the practice rounds. In March, Casey withdrew from each of his three matches due to a back spasm at the WGC-Dell Technologies match play in Texas.

Casey’s best Masters finish in 2016 finished in fourth place. He has 12 top-10 finishes…