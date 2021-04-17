Paul Daley full Bellator 257 post-fight press conference

Interview with Paul Daley above

Paul Daley and Sabah Homasi delivered to the battle to 1 one other, however ultimately it was Daley’s energy that was the distinction within the opening bout of the Bellator 257 predominant card.

Daley (17-1) landed a number of heavy punches on Homasi (15-9) within the second spherical earlier than the referee ultimately waved off the competition giving Daley a second TKO victory.

Following the win, Daley spoke to MyMMANews and different media retailers in is post-fight press convention. You possibly can watch Daley’s interview wherein he reacted to his victory, by watching the video above.

For a full checklist of Bellator 257 outcomes, click on right here.