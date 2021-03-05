“Paul George and the Clippers are enemies”: LeBron James joked on the Clippers star picking him up to join Team LeBron. sport

LeBron James says Paul George and the Clippers are ‘enemies’ with 10 going on to take PGTh Select in the All-Star Draft.

Ever since LeBron James stepped in to join the Los Angeles Lakers and Paul George teamed up with Qui Leonard on the Clippers, the ‘Battle for LA’ legend has become one of the most important rivals in the NBA. Whenever these two teams do matchups in the regular season, it will be one of the most spectacular games of the entire season.

Tension and drama between the two superteams Was In the entirety of the previous season, playoff time for pay-only did not come. What was expected was a brutal 7-game series between the two La Beymoths that was a WCF matchup between Denver and the Lakers.

Also read: “Ignore the hype around Lahelo Ball, Anthony Edwards”: Stephen Curry advises for Warriors rookie James Wiseman

Although they were able to flee the Clippers en route for a clip last season, LeBron James understands that Paul George and co are still his biggest threat to repeat the West.

LeBron James joked about Paul George and the Clippers ‘him and the Lakers’ ‘enemies’

With the All-Star being drafted earlier today, LeBron James was pitted against Kevin Durant to make his picks for the 2021 ASG. After making a start, the captains of both teams started making their choices for their reserves.

It should be noted that Kevin Durant instigated Qui Leonard early on the draft, so that a lesser Clipper would have to pick LeBron. With 10Th Lebron James, selected in the draft, selected Paul George. Before making the selection, however, James joked, “There will be only one time for this man or this team, because we are enemies.”

Paul is the 10th pick among George’s reserves – land on LeBron’s squad. LBJ: “The only time I will root for this man or this team is because we are enemies (laughs). No, it’s just kidding. I’m going with Paul George, PG-13 from the Los Angeles Clippers. “ – Mirajam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) March 5, 2021

Also read: “No disgrace for Utah, we never chose Carl Malone or John Stockton over the games”: LeBron James explains clearly why Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were selected in the All Star Draft

Then he brushed off saying, “No I’m just making fun of it.” Paul George and the 4x champion shared the history of almost 8 years ago. Both PG and ‘King’ won matches against each other in the ECF of 2013 and 2014 when they were on the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

Many insisted on social media to claim that Bron actually did a solid job raising Paul George as Team Durant is being trained by Doc Rivers. A reunion between PG and Rivers would at least call for some awkward conversation, given their blustery past.