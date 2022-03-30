Paul George reacts to the big game in return

The LA Clippers got a massive win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Paul George’s first game since the end of December. George showed absolutely no fighting, going for 34 points at 50% off the field, including 4 steals on the defensive end as well. While everyone knows what Paul George can do, this performance in his first game certainly exceeded what most expected.


