Paul George reacts to the big game in return

The LA Clippers got a massive win against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in Paul George’s first game since the end of December. George showed absolutely no fighting, going for 34 points at 50% off the field, including 4 steals on the defensive end as well. While everyone knows what Paul George can do, this performance in his first game certainly exceeded what most expected.

After the game, George said that his motivation to come back stemmed from his idol Kobe Bryant. George said, “To be an idol like Kobe Bryant who plays through things like this… When I’m finished I want to look at my career and say I gave my all.” PG said that his teammates were also a major motivating factor in his desire to return. “It was a lot on Mook’s shoulder, it was a lot on Reggie’s shoulders, Nico, …