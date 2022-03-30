Paul George returns, Clippers rally in fourth, beat the Jazz

NewYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The return of Paul George revitalized the Los Angeles Clippers.

The All-Star guard scored 34 points after missing three months with an elbow injury, helping his team beat the Utah Jazz 121-115 on Tuesday night from a 25-point deficit.

“It’s a big morale booster,” said Clippers coach Tyrone Lew. “People were getting tired and weary. We needed it.”

Watching George hit back-to-back 3-pointers in front of the Clippers bench was all Lew needed.

“I was like, ‘Okay, he’s good, he’s ready,'” the coach said.

Reggie Jackson added 21 points for the Clippers, who broke a five-game skid with a 39-point fourth quarter finish after trailing 16 at the start of the period.