Paul George ripped to 34 points in exchange for Clippers rally near Jazz

Clippers swingman Paul George returned to the lineup for the first time in three months as LA erased a 25-point deficit and scored a massive 121-115 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

The All-Star guard scored 34 points in 30:49 minutes for the Clippers after missing three months with an elbow injury.

PG13. what is the return for pic.twitter.com/4LDfIsYLSz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 30 March 2022

“It’s a big morale booster,” said Clippers coach Tyrone Lew. “People were getting tired and weary. We needed it.”

Watching George hit back-to-back 3-pointers in front of the Clippers bench was all Lew needed.

“I was like, ‘Okay, that’s cool, that’s…