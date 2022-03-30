Paul George scores 34 in return of 3-month absence to promote LA Clippers return vs Utah Jazoo

LOS ANGELES – Three months later he seriously considered having surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Paul George Climbed for a gully-up pass that was sailing out of bounds, extended his right arm as far as he could go to catch the ball before hitting it. Isaiah Hertenstein All in one motion for one coating.

George’s elbow is feeling good again – and it has been shown that he had 34 points, six assists and four steals, which set the Clippers to an encouraging comeback in their 121-115 win over the Utah Jazz in crypto court. returned in. .com Arena on Tuesday nights.

George hit 5 of 7 shots – including 3 of 4 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he burst for his 20 points, helping the Clippers erase a 25-point deficit with 8:07 remaining in the frame Of. He 6…