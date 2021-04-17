LATEST

Paul Hanlon warns Hibs about "potential banana

Hibernian journey to Stair Park this weekend trying to make the final eight of the Scottish Cup.

Paul Hanlon admits Hibernian‘s Hampden nous will depend for nothing as they bid to keep away from a Stair Park slip-up in opposition to Stranraer.

Hanlon is a Easter Highway hero having helped take the Scottish Cup again to Leith in 2016.

And Jack Ross‘ present facet have loads of current expertise of enjoying on the Nationwide Stadium having reached the final 4 of each final season’s competitors and this time period’s Betfred Cup.

They’ll hope to take one other step in direction of a return to Mount Florida on Sunday once they journey south to tackle Stranraer within the final 16.

However Hanlon has warned his team-mates to beware the specter of a banana pores and skin.

He stated: “You’d prefer to suppose that have will assist however everybody is aware of what can occur in cup soccer.

“You must put together correctly and be as skilled as you possibly can and that is what we’ll do that weekend.

“Yeah we have got expertise of going to Hampden however that does not put together us for going to Stranraer away.

“I’ve by no means been earlier than and it is a honest journey away. There is a potential banana pores and skin there for us.

“They’re a group in kind, scoring a variety of objectives in order that makes it very harmful. We won’t take them evenly and we can’t.”

That 2016 overcome Rangers sparked wild scenes of jubilation spherical Edinburgh as Hibs ended their 114-year cup hoodoo.

However their final two visits to Hampden have produced solely despair, with Hearts claiming victory in final yr’s delayed Scottish Cup semi earlier than St Johnstone produced a shock 3-0 win within the final 4 of this season’s Betfred Cup.

However that ache has not put Hanlon off going searching for recent glory.

He stated: “Clearly there was disappointments all through the season.

“However they arrive each season. You are not going to undergo all of it plain crusing.

“The vast majority of this marketing campaign has been constructive for us and we simply see this as one other alternative to take a step additional.

“The disappointments have been so large as a result of they have been within the closing levels of main tournaments. That is what makes them so heartbreaking and troublesome to recover from.

“However on the flip facet we’re getting to those conditions time and time once more.

“So we’re simply viewing this as one other alternative to get to those large matches and hopefully we’ll go one additional.”

