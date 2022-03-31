Paul Herman, Mainstay of Gangster Movies, 76. but is dead

Paul Herman, who made appearances as wise and scholarly in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” and three seasons of “Casino” and “The Sopranos,” died Tuesday, his 76th birthday.

His manager, Tee Keaton-Woods, confirmed the death in a statement, but did not specify a cause or where Mr Herman died.

In a career spanning four decades, Mr. Herman was perhaps best known for his role as Peter Guetta in “The Sopranos”, better known as Bency, a pizza parlor owner. gets into trouble with a mobster – his sufferings include being hit on the head with a pot of hot coffee – but who manages reestablish itself,

Mr. Herman also appeared for five seasons as an accountant in another beloved HBO series, “Entourage”. solicitation Fail with your celebrity…


