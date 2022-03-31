Paul Herman, 'The Sopranos' and 'Goodfellas' actor, dies at 76

Paul Hermancharacter actor best known for his role as club owner Peter “Bensey” Geetathe Sopranos” passed away on Tuesday. His ‘Sopranos’ co-star Michael Imperioli Confirmed the news in an Instagram post. He was 76 years old. The cause of death has not been announced.

“Polly Was Just a Great Friend,” Imperiologic wrote in your Instagram post. “A first-class storyteller and rankontoor and one hell of an actor. ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,”Irishman’ And of course “The Sopranos” are some of the highlights. Pauli has been away from me for the past few years and I am glad that we got to spend some time together before he left. I will miss her. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.”

