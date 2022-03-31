Paul Hermancharacter actor best known for his role as club owner Peter “Bensey” Geetathe Sopranos” passed away on Tuesday. His ‘Sopranos’ co-star Michael Imperioli Confirmed the news in an Instagram post. He was 76 years old. The cause of death has not been announced.

“Polly Was Just a Great Friend,” Imperiologic wrote in your Instagram post. “A first-class storyteller and rankontoor and one hell of an actor. ‘Goodfellas,’ ‘Once Upon a Time in America,”Irishman’ And of course “The Sopranos” are some of the highlights. Pauli has been away from me for the past few years and I am glad that we got to spend some time together before he left. I will miss her. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.”

