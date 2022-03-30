Paul Hermann, the character actor best known for his role as club owner Peter “Bensy” Gita in “The Sopranos,” died on Tuesday. His “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli confirmed the news on Instagram. He was 76 years old. The cause of death has not been announced.

“Polly Was Just a Great Friend,” Imperiologic wrote in your Instagram post. “A first-class storyteller and rankontoor and one hell of an actor. Goodfellas, Once Upon a Time in America, The Irishman and of course The Sopranos are some of the highlights. Pauli has been away from me for the past few years and I am glad that we got to spend some time together before he left. I will miss her. Lots of love to his family, friends and our community of actors and filmmakers.”

Harman’s first film credit was in “Dear Mr…”.