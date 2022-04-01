Paul Kane teacher accused of sexual abuse

Bryce Hughes is set to appear in court on April 25.

The St. Albert RCMP has accused a teacher of Paul Kane of sexual abuse and creating child pornography.

St. Albert RCMP 31st March announcement that they accused Bryce Hughes, a 28-year-old male from Edmonton, of sexual abuse, agreeing to or arranging for a sexual offense against a child, providing sexually explicit material to a child, producing child pornography, and possessing child pornography Is. ,

Hugh Paul is a teacher and coach at Kane High School.

The St. Albert RCMP said they launched a landmark sexual abuse investigation after receiving information that a teacher sexually assaulted a minor on 23 February. That investigation led to the above allegations…