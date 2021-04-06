LATEST

Paul Pierce Married an Interior Designer & Had 3 Kids

Avatar
By
Posted on
Paul Pierce Married an Interior Designer & Had 3 Kids

Paul Pierce earned the nickname “The Truth” for a reason. The longtime NBA player scored more than 26,000 points, won a championship and played in 10 All-Star Games over his 19-year career with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

Pierce retired in 2017. Since hanging up his jersey, he has worked as an analyst and TV personality for ESPN. He often offered insight on network shows like NBA Countdown and The Jump alongside Rachel Nichols.



The 43-year-old was fired from the “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” after posting a racy Instagram video in 2021, which I’m sure his wife of more than 10 years wasn’t too happy about.

Contents hide
1 Paul Pierce’s Wife Julie Pierce
2 Paul Pierce ESPN Firing
3 Paul Pierce Children

Paul Pierce’s Wife Julie Pierce

Paul Pierce is married to Julie Landrum Pierce.

Julie is from St. Louis, Missouri and is an American interior designer. According to The Sun, the 38-year-old earned her degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and founded her own interior design company in 2009.

The two tied the knot at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California in 2010. About 80 guests attended the gathering, including Doc Rivers, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Pierce’s 2-year-old daughter, Prianna, was the flower girl for the wedding, according to PEOPLE.

Paul and Julie reportedly met at the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend and began dating afterward. She reportedly dated NBA player Larry Hughes before meeting her future husband.

Paul told Boston.com that she “really helped me” in 2007 when he was “down a lot.” The Celtics won just 24 games in 2007 and Pierce played just 47 games because of an injury.

“She’s an amazing woman. We get along so well because we were such good friends. We started dating after the All-Star weekend in Houston three years ago,” he told Boston.com in 2008. “The next thing I know we’re living together. Man, we clicked, we bonded.”

Just like that, the basketball player who starred at Inglewood High School, the University of Kansas and then the Celtics was tied down. But it looks like married life and fatherhood hasn’t kept him from having his fun.

Paul Pierce ESPN Firing

Pierce was fired by ESPN after posting a racy Instagram live video to his account in April 2021. The former NBA star, who has a wife and kids, can be seen smoking while what looks to be strippers in thongs dance in the background.

ESPN, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, reportedly cut ties with him once the scandalous video became a trending topic on social media.

Pierce didn’t look too bothered that he lost his job. He posted videos to his Instagram with messages like “Smile” and “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.”

Paul Pierce Children

Paul and Julie share three children together.

They welcomed their first child and daughter, Prianna Lee Pierce, into the world in 2008. Paul told Boston.com that he thought the name “sounded nice” and “it fit her.”

In 2011, Julie gave birth to second daughter Adrian Tanya Pierce. The couple then had a baby boy named Prince Paul Pierce in 2013.

When asked by Fatherly about fatherhood, Pierce said life changes when you have children.

“I guess the biggest way is how I live every day because I got something to live for. I got kids that depend on me every day. When you’re a young, single with no kids, you can go out with your friends your friends and you can do whatever you want to do. That’s who I was but now that I’ve got kids, I can’t just think about myself. I have to think about how my actions affect my family because I know daddy gotta make it home. They need their dad,” he said.

Ain’t that the truth, Paul.

Pierce is far removed from his NBA championship and NBA Finals days. The former professional basketball player has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Hopefully, he’s got another gig lined up after ESPN cut ties with him.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
781
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
778
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
767
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
741
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
735
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
671
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
624
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
619
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top