Paul Pierce Married an Interior Designer & Had 3 Kids

Paul Pierce earned the nickname “The Truth” for a reason. The longtime NBA player scored more than 26,000 points, won a championship and played in 10 All-Star Games over his 19-year career with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

Pierce retired in 2017. Since hanging up his jersey, he has worked as an analyst and TV personality for ESPN. He often offered insight on network shows like NBA Countdown and The Jump alongside Rachel Nichols.







The 43-year-old was fired from the “The Worldwide Leader in Sports” after posting a racy Instagram video in 2021, which I’m sure his wife of more than 10 years wasn’t too happy about.

Paul Pierce’s Wife Julie Pierce

Paul Pierce is married to Julie Landrum Pierce.

Julie is from St. Louis, Missouri and is an American interior designer. According to The Sun, the 38-year-old earned her degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York and founded her own interior design company in 2009.

The two tied the knot at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, California in 2010. About 80 guests attended the gathering, including Doc Rivers, Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Pierce’s 2-year-old daughter, Prianna, was the flower girl for the wedding, according to PEOPLE.

Paul and Julie reportedly met at the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend and began dating afterward. She reportedly dated NBA player Larry Hughes before meeting her future husband.

Paul told Boston.com that she “really helped me” in 2007 when he was “down a lot.” The Celtics won just 24 games in 2007 and Pierce played just 47 games because of an injury.

“She’s an amazing woman. We get along so well because we were such good friends. We started dating after the All-Star weekend in Houston three years ago,” he told Boston.com in 2008. “The next thing I know we’re living together. Man, we clicked, we bonded.”

Just like that, the basketball player who starred at Inglewood High School, the University of Kansas and then the Celtics was tied down. But it looks like married life and fatherhood hasn’t kept him from having his fun.

Paul Pierce ESPN Firing

Pierce was fired by ESPN after posting a racy Instagram live video to his account in April 2021. The former NBA star, who has a wife and kids, can be seen smoking while what looks to be strippers in thongs dance in the background.

ESPN, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, reportedly cut ties with him once the scandalous video became a trending topic on social media.

Pierce didn’t look too bothered that he lost his job. He posted videos to his Instagram with messages like “Smile” and “Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree.”

Paul Pierce Children

Paul and Julie share three children together.

They welcomed their first child and daughter, Prianna Lee Pierce, into the world in 2008. Paul told Boston.com that he thought the name “sounded nice” and “it fit her.”

In 2011, Julie gave birth to second daughter Adrian Tanya Pierce. The couple then had a baby boy named Prince Paul Pierce in 2013.

When asked by Fatherly about fatherhood, Pierce said life changes when you have children.

“I guess the biggest way is how I live every day because I got something to live for. I got kids that depend on me every day. When you’re a young, single with no kids, you can go out with your friends your friends and you can do whatever you want to do. That’s who I was but now that I’ve got kids, I can’t just think about myself. I have to think about how my actions affect my family because I know daddy gotta make it home. They need their dad,” he said.

Ain’t that the truth, Paul.

Pierce is far removed from his NBA championship and NBA Finals days. The former professional basketball player has an estimated net worth of $70 million.

Hopefully, he’s got another gig lined up after ESPN cut ties with him.