LATEST

Paul Pierce NBA salary: What are the Celtics legend’s career earnings through 19 years in the NBA? | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Paul Pierce NBA salary: What are the Celtics legend's career earnings through 19 years in the NBA?

Paul Pierce is in the headlines after being removed from his role as an ESPN pundit. The Celtics legend’s NBA career is now under the spotlight.

We all knew PP to be the irritating talking head on sports shows mainly there just to talk himself up. But things took an unfamiliar turn last weekend as Pierce streamed himself playing poker, smoking sesh and enjoying the company of strippers live on Instagram.

The fallout of Pierce’s actions has been swift and predictable. ESPN is owned by Disney, a company that advocates for universally viewable entertainment. The presence of strippers in Pierce’s videos, in addition to his on-screen smoking, precipitated his departure.

Also Read: Julius Randle’s son hilariously reacted to the Knicks’ loss to Kyrie Irving and co: “I hate the Brooklyn Nets!”

People have since been trying to look up what Pierce’s net worth is. Estimates on the internet are notoriously unreliable, so we can only take a gander at his career earnings.

How much money did Paul Pierce earn in his NBA career?

Pierce was drafted by the Celtics in the lottery during the 1998 NBA Draft. The consensus opinion is that Paul Pierce is the second-best player from this class behind Dirk Nowitzki.

As the 10th pick in the draft, Pierce earned around $6.2 million pre-tax during his 4-year rookie contract. His pay scale received a boost as Pierce entered his fifth season in the league. His salary increased every season, from $10.06 million in 2002-03 to $19.8 million in 2009-10.

In total, Pierce amassed a significantly large amount of money as an NBA player – over $195 million, as a matter of fact. This means that Pierce has a net worth of at least $50 million.

Also Read: “Most white people and black people are awesome people”: Charles Barkley rips apart the Democratic and Republican parties for their polarizing policies

A small amount of googling puts a rough estimate of $70 million of his net worth. This seems fair, taking his expenses, taxes paid and other investments into account. Pierce will be a rich man for the rest of his life unless he makes some unwise spending decisions.

There is the small matter that he’s lost a nice hobby gig as an armchair pundit. But those roles are there dime a dozen in today’s world of unlimited sports media. Pierce will find a niche at most places that he’d want. Let’s see how things turn out.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
776
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
774
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
763
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
740
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
738
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
732
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
687
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
666
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
621
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
616
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top