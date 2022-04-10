Paul Pogba recalls fans’ frustrations in Manchester United vs Everton moments

Manchester United suffered a new low after a 1-0 loss to relegation Everton at Goodison Park at lunchtime on Saturday.

Anthony Gordon’s distracted effort in the first half was enough to secure a priceless three points for the Toffees, meaning United’s hopes of securing Champions League football for next season are now hanging by a thread. Gordon’s 27th-minute effort saw a Harry Maguire delivery wrongly deflected off David de Gea and found in the back of the net.

Everton, though they had long to see United dominating the ball, were worthy winners in their quest to avoid relegation. He showed terrific levels of heart, desire and energy to dig deep and cross the line.

For United, however, it was a new low, even after…