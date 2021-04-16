Paul vs Askren weigh-in video – LIVE and FREE stream

Triller Battle Membership hosts an occasion on Saturday evening that pairs YouTube star Jake Paul up towards former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match within the evening’s headlining bout.

The 2 rivals will put on 10-ounce gloves after they meet contained in the ring tomorrow evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally featured on the cardboard is former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir making his skilled boxing debut towards former IBF champ Steve Cunningham.

Weigh-ins happen right this moment at roughly 6 p.m. ET and may be watched under. The stream and pay-per-view are dropped at you by FITE.

Paul vs Askren occasion weigh-in outcomes under:

Jake Paul () vs. Ben Askren ()

Regis Prograis () vs. Ivan Redkach ()

Steve Cunningham () vs. Frank Mir ()

Joe Fournier () vs. Reykon ()

Junior Younan () vs. Jeyson Minda ()

Lorenzo Simpson () vs. Francisco Torres ()

Quinton Randall () vs. William Jackson ()

