Paul vs Askren weigh-in video – LIVE and FREE stream

Paul vs Askren weigh-in video - LIVE and FREE stream

Triller Battle Membership hosts an occasion on Saturday evening that pairs YouTube star Jake Paul up towards former ONE Championship and Bellator champion Ben Askren in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing match within the evening’s headlining bout.

The 2 rivals will put on 10-ounce gloves after they meet contained in the ring tomorrow evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally featured on the cardboard is former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir making his skilled boxing debut towards former IBF champ Steve Cunningham.

Weigh-ins happen right this moment at roughly 6 p.m. ET and may be watched under. The stream and pay-per-view are dropped at you by FITE.

Paul vs Askren occasion weigh-in outcomes under:

Jake Paul () vs. Ben Askren ()

Regis Prograis () vs. Ivan Redkach ()

Steve Cunningham () vs. Frank Mir ()

Joe Fournier () vs. Reykon ()

Junior Younan () vs. Jeyson Minda ()

Lorenzo Simpson () vs. Francisco Torres ()

Quinton Randall () vs. William Jackson ()

Watch weigh-ins under:

Order the Paul vs Askren pay-per-view under:

Eric Kowal

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com
– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out by myself and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my purpose of telling tales that might in any other case go untold. We pleasure ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.
– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Significantly….. I watch numerous motion pictures.

