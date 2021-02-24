LATEST

Paul White All Elite: Former WWE Star Big Show AEW | sport

Posted on

Paul White is All Elite: Former WWE Star Big Show Joined AEW. The former WWE Champion was recently transferred to the WWE Alumni Section.

For many WWE fans today, Big Show is one of the few stars that is synonymous with WWE. It seems that he has always been in the publicity. However, he suddenly and decently moved to the WWE alumni section on 19Th Of this month

Read also: John Cena didn’t want to lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 28

His bio page stated that he was “a feared contestant, meaning he would no longer perform for him. The 7-footer also removed all references to WWE from his social media. Many believed that This meant that he was with wrestling. However, it turned out to be wrong and it seems that he is actually ready to restart.

Former WWE Star Big Show Joins AEW

AEW has announced the signing of Big Show on its social media. His tweet reads: ‘Paul White All Elite’.

According to the announcement, the show, now known as his real name, Paul White, will serve as a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation, in addition to preforming in the ring.

“White will have an extensive role within AEW and upon his return to the ring he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Speaking about his new workplace, White said:

“It is amazing to see what AEW has built in just a few years. AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up and coming wrestlers, but I also like that established AEW talent can build their personality and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It is not an exaggeration when they say that AEW is infinite. “

Wight had a brilliant career in the WWE. He has twice held the WWF / WWE Championship, twice WWE’s Tech Heavyweight Championship and once the ECW Tech Heavyweight Championship. The 7-footer is also a former WCW champion, making him the only wrestler to win all four titles.

He has won the Intercontinental, United States and Hardcore championships several times as well as the WWF / Tech, WWE and WCW Tech Tag Team Championships, making him the 24th Triple Crown and 12th Grand Slam winner in WWE history.

Click Here For more wrestling news

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
909
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
835
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
729
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });