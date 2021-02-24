Paul White All Elite: Former WWE Star Big Show AEW | sport

Paul White is All Elite: Former WWE Star Big Show Joined AEW. The former WWE Champion was recently transferred to the WWE Alumni Section.

For many WWE fans today, Big Show is one of the few stars that is synonymous with WWE. It seems that he has always been in the publicity. However, he suddenly and decently moved to the WWE alumni section on 19Th Of this month

His bio page stated that he was “a feared contestant, meaning he would no longer perform for him. The 7-footer also removed all references to WWE from his social media. Many believed that This meant that he was with wrestling. However, it turned out to be wrong and it seems that he is actually ready to restart.

Former WWE Star Big Show Joins AEW

AEW has announced the signing of Big Show on its social media. His tweet reads: ‘Paul White All Elite’.

Welcome to the team…@PaulWight is # All Click here for the full release https://t.co/Cru5OrCOdk The clock #AEWDynamite Bottleneck at 8 o’clock @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jYT2ltyZwv – All elite wrestling (@AEW) 24 February, 2021

According to the announcement, the show, now known as his real name, Paul White, will serve as a commentator on AEW Dark: Elevation, in addition to preforming in the ring.

“White will have an extensive role within AEW and upon his return to the ring he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Speaking about his new workplace, White said:

“It is amazing to see what AEW has built in just a few years. AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up and coming wrestlers, but I also like that established AEW talent can build their personality and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It is not an exaggeration when they say that AEW is infinite. “

Wight had a brilliant career in the WWE. He has twice held the WWF / WWE Championship, twice WWE’s Tech Heavyweight Championship and once the ECW Tech Heavyweight Championship. The 7-footer is also a former WCW champion, making him the only wrestler to win all four titles.

He has won the Intercontinental, United States and Hardcore championships several times as well as the WWF / Tech, WWE and WCW Tech Tag Team Championships, making him the 24th Triple Crown and 12th Grand Slam winner in WWE history.

