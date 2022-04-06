Paula Patton Responds to Fried Chicken Recipe Backlash

For fans of fried chicken, Paula Patton’s take on the dish is far from cut and dry.

In Recently posted video On the actor’s Instagram, the “Four Kids and It” star shared how to make her “mom’s favorite fried chicken.” The post, which began quite innocently, gained the ire of fried chicken connoisseurs on Twitter, where the debate over how to properly clean raw chicken and then fry it was completely rekindled.

The whole saga started a month ago when Patton posted his demonstration of how to prepare and fry 138 Chicken Wings on his Instagram. However, when the post was resurrected Olympic track and field athlete Ashley Spencer shared a reaction video TIC Toc on Monday.

Initially, Spencer and Patton seemed to be in sync with the way they cooked…