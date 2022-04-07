Paulo Londra Presents “Chance” – Information

Paulo Londra returned with everything. A few days after the release of “Plan A”, the singer released her second single since her return to the music scene called “Chance”. The song and its official video are already successful on digital platforms.

“Chance”, written by Paulo and produced by Federico Windvar, reflects the musical versatility possessed by the Cordovan artist, who once again immerses himself in a distinct musical style.

The song’s lyrics tell the story of love at first sight, in which the protagonist is captivated by a girl after meeting him at a bar and asks for a “chance” to persuade her. The clip was recorded in Buenos Aires and shows the message of the song.

Paulo Londra Presents “Chance”: “In This Song I Feel Like Ed Sheeran”

“Sisi take…