Pavel Buchnevich becomes 14th player in NHL history with a birthday hat trick

New York Rangers left winger Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia turned the 14th participant in Nationwide Hockey League historical past on Saturday to document a hat trick on his birthday in line with Colin Stephenson of Newsday. Buchnevich, who turned 26 years of age, completed the feat in a 6-3 Rangers win over the New Jersey Devils at Madison Sq. Backyard in New York.

Buchnevich opened the scoring at 7:26 of the primary interval from Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden, and Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia. Apparently, it’s Zibanejad’s twenty eighth birthday on Sunday.  Buchnevich then put the Rangers up 3-0 with a power-play purpose at 11:48 of the primary interval from Colin Blackwell of Lawrence, MA, and Ok’Andre Miller of St. Paul, MN. Then with one minute and 21 seconds left within the contest, Buchnevich recorded the hat trick from Zibanejad and Panarin once more to place the Rangers up 5-3.

Buchnevich was certainly one of 5 Rangers to have a multi-point sport. The others had been Panarin (one purpose and three assists for 4 factors), Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario (one purpose and two assists for 3 factors), Zibanejad (three assists), and Ryan Lindgren of Burnsville, MN (two assists). The opposite Rangers purpose scorer was Chris Kreider of Boxford, MA.

The opposite 13 gamers to document a hat trick on their birthday had been Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario; Paul MacLean of Grostenquin, France; Lanny McDonald of Hanna, Alberta; Patrick Sharp of Winnipeg, Manitoba; Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden; Pavol Demitra of Dubnica, Slovakia; Dino Ciccarelli of Sarnia, Ontario; Gilbert Perreault of Victoriaville, Quebec; Mats Hallin of Esklistuna, Sweden; Phil Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; Butch Goring of St. Boniface, Manitoba; Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland, and Mike Gartner of Ottawa, Ontario. Gretzky completed the feat twice.

Arvidsson additionally recorded a hat trick on his birthday this season. He scored thrice on April 8 in a 7-1 Nashville Predators win over the Detroit Pink Wings.

Buchnevich additionally turned the primary participant to document a hat trick on his birthday whereas enjoying for the Rangers. Gretzky, Esposito, Kurri, and Gartner all performed for the Rangers of their profession, however registered a hat trick with one other group on their birthday.

