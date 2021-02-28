Pawan honored UP wrestlers who acted in his film – TheMiracleTech

Power star Pawan Kalyan has a soft corner for stuntmen and fighters working in the film industry. We all know how he welcomed Gabbar Singh’s villainous gang in the past. All those artists consider Pawan as God. Once, he also sent them mango goodies. Now, the Jalsa actor once again proved his generosity towards the fighters.

It is already known that Pawan is currently doing a period film under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. The team brought in some wrestlers from Uttar Pradesh to shoot some of the film’s action sequences. Impressed by his skill and performance in the film, Pawan decided to honor those wrestlers.

Pawan honored all those wrestlers at the office of the Jana Sena Party in Hyderabad. He thanked her for acting in his film. Even the wrestlers were surprised by Pawan’s generous attitude and wavering attitude. The first look poster and title of this film will be unveiled on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on 11 March. AM Ratnam is controlling the project.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)