Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film release date

Pawan Kalyan The film, of Kannada fame with Krish, is moving at a brisk pace in Hyderabad and now the makers have closed its release date. Production house Mega Surya Production confirmed this by sharing a post on the Twitter handle and confirmed that # PSPK27 will be released on the occasion of Sankranti 2022. As per the latest buzz in the film industry, the makers are considering the title Hara Tera Mallu. Krish and Pawan Kalyan starrer for the film but official confirmation about it is awaited.

#PSPK is being helmed by Krish And is bankrolled by AM Ratnam. Nidhi Aggarwal is playing the lead role and Srilankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen in the lead roles.

A few days ago, a photo of Pawan Kalyan from the set found its way onto the Internet. Gabbar Singh Starr was seen wearing a brown outfit with belt detailing. Since Krish’s directorial venture is a period drama, Pawan Kalyan is expected to have a 17th century sports look and costumes.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer will compete with the upcoming film Sarkaru Wari Pata, which is also coming to theaters on the eve of Sankranti 2022.

