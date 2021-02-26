Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu play horns at the box-office?

Power star Pawan Kalyan And superstar Mahesh babu Tollywood has two supremo forces. His films collide at the box-office. According to sources it may be for the next solstice.

We have already come to know that Superstar Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Wari Pat Sankranti is going to be released on 2022.

Now, the latest update is that Pawan Kalyan, who is currently starring under the direction of Krish, wants to release the film for Sankranti as well.

The first look will be released on 11 March and along with it the release date update may come.