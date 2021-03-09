ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Kalyan and Tarak join Prabhas – Gulal

Prabhas is on a signing spree these days. The Baahubali actor’s Radhey Shyam is releasing on 30th July and he is already working in two other films Salar, directed by Prashanth Neel and Adipurush of Om Raut. The Salar release date has been announced as 14 April of 2022. Now, two more Star Heroes join the league of Salar April releases the following year.

Pawan Kalyan’s 28th film directed by Harish Shankar and NTR’s 30th film directed by Trivikram. He also decided to go out for Summer 2022. Pawan Kalyan is most anticipated amid the return of the actor-politician, as is director Harish Shankar, who previously gave a film. Blockbuster for Powerstar when he needed it the most. Although the films of Wakeel Saab, Krish are much awaited, the PSP 28 is a commercial entertainer, which most fans are waiting to see.

On the other hand, NTR’s RRR is set to hit theaters this year, with the talented actor preparing another big expected film NTR 30 for next summer with Trivikram. The combination of NTR and Trivikram was announced long ago but due to unexpected delays, the shooting start was delayed. According to reports, the film is set to thrill the entire summer.

Now Salar of Prabhas announced the date, Pawan Kalyan and NTR are gearing up to capture theaters. With three major films planned to hit the screens in a single season, we have to see which fare well.

