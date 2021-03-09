ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Kalyan Chhaya Krisha fights in the film

Posted on
Loading...
Pawan Kalyan Chhaya Krisha fights in the film
Pawan Kalyan Chhaya Krisha fights in the film

After wrapping up the shooting for the upcoming much talked-about court room drama.Wekel Saab’, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Joined the set of his 27th project which is moving at a fast pace under the direction of Krish. Set against the backdrop of the Beegon era, Kache and Gautamiputra Satakarni’s fame is inscribing a few scenes on Krish Jagarlamudi Nayak.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Sources close to Krish revealed that he adopted the idea of ​​Shadow Fights from a popular video game for Pawan Kalyan and is doing a similar concept for an action sequence in his upcoming directorial venture # PSPK27.

Loading...

Meanwhile, in the first week of September, the film’s pre-look poster # PSP27 featured Pawan Kalyan in a warrior costume with a cork brooch at his waist and Kada in hand. Nidhi Aggarwal is on board to play a female lead in this pan Indian project. Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of Krish’s directorial venture, bankrolled by AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production.

Loading...

Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and choreographing the Ram-Laxman action sequences. VFX Supervisor Ben Locke is the mastermind behind graphic work in films such as ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Victorsson’.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
939
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
863
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
755
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
714
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
692
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });