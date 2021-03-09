Pawan Kalyan Chhaya Krisha fights in the film

After wrapping up the shooting for the upcoming much talked-about court room drama.Wekel Saab’, Power Star Pawan Kalyan Joined the set of his 27th project which is moving at a fast pace under the direction of Krish. Set against the backdrop of the Beegon era, Kache and Gautamiputra Satakarni’s fame is inscribing a few scenes on Krish Jagarlamudi Nayak.

Sources close to Krish revealed that he adopted the idea of ​​Shadow Fights from a popular video game for Pawan Kalyan and is doing a similar concept for an action sequence in his upcoming directorial venture # PSPK27.

Meanwhile, in the first week of September, the film’s pre-look poster # PSP27 featured Pawan Kalyan in a warrior costume with a cork brooch at his waist and Kada in hand. Nidhi Aggarwal is on board to play a female lead in this pan Indian project. Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of Krish’s directorial venture, bankrolled by AM Ratnam under Mega Surya Production.

Sai Madhav Burra is penning the dialogues and choreographing the Ram-Laxman action sequences. VFX Supervisor Ben Locke is the mastermind behind graphic work in films such as ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Victorsson’.

