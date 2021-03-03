ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Kalyan – Krishi foreign rights sold at huge cost

Power star Pawan Kalyan Currently playing the lead role in two films. His next will be a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanam Koshiyum and the second is a periodic folkloric drama in the direction of Krish. Currently both of these films are being shot in Hyderabad.

It has already been announced that A. PSPK27 Sankranti in the direction of Krish is going to be released on 2022. As with the festival season, business is positive about the release.

The film is already getting a big deal. It is said that a popular distribution house has offered Rs. 15 Cr for foreign rights to the film. Already Rs. 2 crore has been paid as an advance.

Pawan Kalyan’s current film Wakeel Saab is releasing on 9 April. The film is running with high hopes.

