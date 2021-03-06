Pawan Kalyan to slap thigh

Pawan Kalyan Currently shooting for his upcoming film, titled Hara Hara Veeramallu. It is known news that this film by Pawan Kalyan recently made a mark on the Internet. Pawan Kalyan was seen wearing a brown dress with belt detailing.

the director KrishThe film Hara Hara Veeramallu is considered a period drama set in the 17th century. Currently the shooting of Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film is going on at a fast pace at Sardi Studio. The makers are going to reveal the title and will also release a teaser of the film starring Pawan Kalyan on March 11 to mark the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Sources close to Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film team exposed the teaser excerpt saying that Pawan Kalyan would pick and throw a bodybuilder, later slapping him on his thigh. This sequence will give goosebumps to Pawan Kalyan; Fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the action avatar of their favorite star.

Since the film Hara Hara Veeramallu is a period drama, Pawan Kalyan is expected to sport looks and costumes with a 17th century theme. Nidhi Aggarwal is playing the female lead role and Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of this big budget drama of Krish and Pawan Kalyan.

