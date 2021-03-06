ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Kalyan to slap thigh

Posted on
Loading...
Pawan Kalyan to slap thigh
Pawan Kalyan to slap thigh

Pawan Kalyan Currently shooting for his upcoming film, titled Hara Hara Veeramallu. It is known news that this film by Pawan Kalyan recently made a mark on the Internet. Pawan Kalyan was seen wearing a brown dress with belt detailing.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

the director KrishThe film Hara Hara Veeramallu is considered a period drama set in the 17th century. Currently the shooting of Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film is going on at a fast pace at Sardi Studio. The makers are going to reveal the title and will also release a teaser of the film starring Pawan Kalyan on March 11 to mark the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

Loading...

Sources close to Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film team exposed the teaser excerpt saying that Pawan Kalyan would pick and throw a bodybuilder, later slapping him on his thigh. This sequence will give goosebumps to Pawan Kalyan; Fans, who are eagerly waiting to see the action avatar of their favorite star.

Loading...

Since the film Hara Hara Veeramallu is a period drama, Pawan Kalyan is expected to sport looks and costumes with a 17th century theme. Nidhi Aggarwal is playing the female lead role and Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of this big budget drama of Krish and Pawan Kalyan.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
856
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
749
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
721
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
708
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
686
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });