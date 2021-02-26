ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Kalyan’s period leaked from Krish film

Currently power star Pawan Kalyan Currently working with Krish for an upcoming untitled film, which is moving at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. Now a picture of Pawan Kalyan has been leaked from the set of # PSPK27, which is going viral on social media. Pawan Kalyan is seen in the period look in the warrior costumes as soon as he comes on the leaked picture. It looks like Pawan Kalyan is going to participate in the action sequences. We have already reported that the makers of # PSPK27 are going to unveil the first poster of the film of Pawan Kalyan and Krish on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivaratri.

According to sources, in # PSP27, Pawan Kalyan is appearing in the role of a dacoit in the Mughal era. In this film of Pawan Kalyan, Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been cast to play the role of women. Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal Playing an important role.

Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s upcoming film is being bankrolled by AM Ratnam and features music by MM Keeravani.

Apart from Krrish’s film Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lead role under the direction of Vekel Saab, Ayyappanam Koshiyum remake and Harish Shankar.

