Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab Movie 1st Day Box Office Collection Review Hit Or Flop

Hello, all the cine-goers, South Film Industry again gearing up for another mass entertainer. However, we are noticing a lack of release in Hindi movies. But on another side, the South film industry is delivering back to back blockbuster. Well, Thlapathy Vijay’s master has started this continuation and now one of the dynamic stars of Tollywood Pawan Kalyan is coming with another legal drama film Vakeel Saab. The movie has been scheduled for its theatrical release on 9th April 2021, also considered the most awaited movie post lockdown. It is also the first movie of Pawan after the re-opening of the theatres.

Besides, the movie is the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood movie Pink by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Shoojit Sircar. However, like numerous movie, Vakeel Saab is also got halted due to the ongoing crisis. The shooting of the movie resumed after the government allowed ease in the lockdown guidelines. The shoot of the movie had completed on 9 January 2021 and finalized to release on 9 April 2021. The movie is generating immense pre-release fuss among the audience. Recently, the lead star also comes on the stage of one of the prominent reality show for the pre-release event of the movie that premiered on Zee Telugu.

The Hindi version of Pink had been released back in 2016, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. It emerged as one of the commercial and critical acclaimed movies. Later, the movie remade in the Tamil version along with Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath. It titled as Nerkonda Paaravai released on 8 August 2019. The film grossed ₹181.45 crores and came out as one of the successful movies of the year 2019. Now, Pawan Kalyan is coming with the Telugu version of the movie in your near cinema theatres.

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the production banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie has been edited by Prawin Pude whereas the cinematography has been taken care of by P.S. Vinod. It is scored by S. Thaman. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, Prakash Raj, Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas, and Anjali are sharing screen in the leading roles.

The movie arriving with some high expectations and assumes to perform well at the box because of the tremendous fanbase of the leading actor and of the movie either. So, book your tickets for the upcoming release and enjoy the cinema but keep remember to follow all the guidelines. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Vakeel Saab First Day Box Office Collection.

