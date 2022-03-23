Pawan Munjal: I-T dept raids Hero Motorcorp premises | India Business News

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department is conducting raids at several premises of Hero MotorCorp as part of the investigation of tax evasion. Officials gave this information on Wednesday morning. According to reports, searches are being conducted at 25 locations.

Raids are being conducted at the offices and residential premises of the promoters. It also includes Group Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.

According to sources, the investigation team is in the process of seizing the financial documents. The team is scanning the ledger accounts and checking the business transactions of the last three to four years.

