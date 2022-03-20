ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan Singh’s traditional Holi song video is creating ruckus, you also watch

Posted on

Patna: The fun of Bhojpuri Holi is incomplete without traditional songs. In such a situation, if there are traditional Holi songs of Bhojpuri and Pawan Singh’s voice in it, then its fun is doubled. In such a situation, a traditional Holi song of Bhojpuri has become increasingly viral on YouTube. The video of this song has created panic on YouTube.

This Bhojpuri Holi traditional song by Pawan Singh ‘Kaise Mein Aai Balam Rauri Sej Aawat Me Dar Lagela’ is from his album ‘Holi Milan’. This song has created a mountain of views on YouTube. The video of this song has been seen fiercely on YouTube.

This Bhojpuri Holi traditional song by Pawan Singh ‘Kaise Mein Aai Balam Rauri Sej Aawat Me Dar Lagela’ has been written by Vinay Bihari and its music is composed by Ajit Singh. You can watch the video of this song on the YouTube channel of Web Music. Where the video of this song has been viewed more than 17,274,636 times and it has also received more than 58 thousand likes.

read this also- When Khesari Lal was caught rioting in Holi, he said 'Droga ji left'

Along with this, a Bhojpuri Holi song ‘Humhu Sayan Bani’ by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh has also become fiercely viral on YouTube. In the video of this song, this super romantic couple of Bhojpuri is seen making a fuss with each other with the colors of Holi. This song is sung by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh only.

The lyrics of this Bhojpuri Holi song ‘Humhu Sayan Bani’ by Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh are written by Manoj Matami and music is given by Chhote Baba. You can also watch the video of this song on the YouTube channel of Web Music. Where the video of this song has garnered 20,444,666 views and more than 64 thousand likes.

