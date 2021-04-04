Pawandeep Rajan And Arunita Kanjilal’s Budding Romance Hinted At By Rekha – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Pawandeep Rajan And Arunita Kanjilal's Budding Romance Hinted At By Rekha

Pawandeep Rajan And Arunita Kanjilal's Budding Romance Hinted At By Rekha

What’s brewing between Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal? Seems like Rekha knows it all. At the recently aired episode of Idol, yesteryear actress Rekha arrived as a special guest. Top 9 contestants performed on her songs to honour her legacy in the film industry.

Arunita Kanjilal sang Umraojaan (1981) song In aankhon ki masti ke and left Rekha spellbound. As her performance was complete, a reel was played that showed Arunita helping her mother in doing household chores. Rekha said that she likes the fact that Arunita takes care of her mother. She further said that all these qualities cannot be taken away from her. Hinting at her alleged romance with Idol co-contestant Pawandeep, Rekha said, “Aapka dil koi chura sakta hai, par yeh qualities nahi (Someone can steal your heart but not these qualities).” As Rekha says this, she gives Pawandeep a look who shies away and smiles.

Meanwhile, Rekha was seen giving Arunita a piece of her ‘Gajra’ after being impressed with her performance. Rekha was also seen getting emotional after Sawai Bhatt’s rendition of Lambi Judaai. Sawai was also seen being overwhelmed and crying after Rekha praised him. Rekha also danced on the Idol stage.

After Sunday’s episode, Idol will be getting its top eight contestants.

