Pawan’s best friend on board for # PSPK28 – TheMiracleTech

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s best friend and art director Anand Sai is returning to films after a gap of five years. All these years, Anand was busy with the architectural works of the Yadadri temple and committed himself to not sign any film until the temple construction was completed.

Now that the Yadadri temple is nearing completion, Anand is back in films and he got an ideal comeback film as # PSPK28. Anand is on board for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s second film with director Harish Shankar.

“Fabulous art director Anand Sai Garuda is coming back to the cinema after dedicating his 5 years of craftsmanship – Yadadri Temple – The Pride of Telangana! Welcome to Anand Sai Garu for # PSK28, ”tweeted and viewed Maithri’s verified Twitter handle.

# PSPK28 is going to be a commercial entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad will perform the music and Ayananka Bose will crank the camera.

