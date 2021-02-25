ENTERTAINMENT

Pawan’s best friend on board for # PSPK28 – TheMiracleTech

Posted on


Published by TheMiracleTechDesk25 February, 2021

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s best friend and art director Anand Sai is returning to films after a gap of five years. All these years, Anand was busy with the architectural works of the Yadadri temple and committed himself to not sign any film until the temple construction was completed.

Now that the Yadadri temple is nearing completion, Anand is back in films and he got an ideal comeback film as # PSPK28. Anand is on board for Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s second film with director Harish Shankar.

“Fabulous art director Anand Sai Garuda is coming back to the cinema after dedicating his 5 years of craftsmanship – Yadadri Temple – The Pride of Telangana! Welcome to Anand Sai Garu for # PSK28, ”tweeted and viewed Maithri’s verified Twitter handle.

# PSPK28 is going to be a commercial entertainer. Devi Sri Prasad will perform the music and Ayananka Bose will crank the camera.

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
908
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
834
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
728
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });