Pawnraj (Actor) Wiki, Age, Movies, Images.

Pawn raj, an actor and director who recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. He is famous for the Rajini Murugan Movie for the dialogue of “Enna da Madurai karanuku vantha sodhana“. He also appeared in the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam movie. This comedy actor passed on May 15 due to a heart attack. Actor Soori took Twitter shared on his social handle and wrote “Acting with brother Pawnraj is still a good memory, such a natural comedian! I pray to the god that the soul of the brother may rest in peace.” Celebrities from the media gave condolences to their family and took to social media to mourn the loss of Pawnraj’s death.

Pawnraj Biography Name Pawnraj Real Name Pawnraj Nickname Pawnraj Profession Actor and Director Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Yet to be updated Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Yet to be updated Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Reading Books Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Pawnraj Images Check out the recent photos of famous comedian actor Pawnraj

