Pawnraj (Actor) Wiki, Age, Movies, Images.

Pawn raj, an actor and director who recently passed away due to cardiac arrest. He is famous for the Rajini Murugan Movie for the dialogue of “Enna da Madurai karanuku vantha sodhana“. He also appeared in the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam movie. This comedy actor passed on May 15 due to a heart attack. Actor Soori took Twitter shared on his social handle and wrote “Acting with brother Pawnraj is still a good memory, such a natural comedian! I pray to the god that the soul of the brother may rest in peace.” Celebrities from the media gave condolences to their family and took to social media to mourn the loss of Pawnraj’s death.

Pawnraj Biography

Name Pawnraj
Real Name Pawnraj
Nickname Pawnraj
Profession Actor and Director
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Yet to be updated
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Yet to be updated
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Reading Books
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

