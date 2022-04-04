Payal Rohatgi Makes Shocking Remarks Against Poonam Pandey During A Heated Argument, “Yaa Toh Nangi Hoti Hai…”

Lock Upp has become one of the most-discussed web shows on social media since the last few weeks with new drama unfolding every episode. A recent ugly spat between Payal Rohatgi and Poonam Pandey shook the viewers and left the internet quite divided. The whole episode kicked off when Payal passed a distasteful comment on Zeeshan Khan, calling him a ‘terrorist’. The comment was also condemned by Kangana Ranaut later in the show.

For the unversed, the reality show streams on MX Player and ALT Balaji and has been experiencing record-breaking viewership in the last few days. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor while Kangana Ranaut plays the…