Payment Calendar Answer April 2022: All Collection Dates for Retirees, Pensioners, AUH and Other Beneficiaries

An expected $8,000 bonus is expected this April for retirees and pensioners receiving the minimum

National Social Security Administration (Anses) announced the payment dates related to April 2022. The calendar includes beneficiaries of Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Family Child Allowance (SUAF for vacant workers and monotax workers), retirement, pension and food cards. ,

It is important to remember that the 12.28% increase set by the retirement mobility law came into effect from the first trading day of March. Many social programs were affected by this increase, such as: retirement, pension, Universal Child Allowance (AUH), and Universal Pregnancy Allowance…