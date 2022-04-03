payne haas, albert kelly, fight, video, brisbane broncos, integrity unit investigation

The Broncos are reportedly investigating an alleged fight between star prop Payne Haas and five-eighths Albert Kelly.

Foxsports.com.au obtained footage of Haas making contact with Kelly’s left fist. The New South Wales Origin forward can also be heard calling Kelly “f***ing c***”.

Kelly was also heard saying: “Why would I step on your shoes?”

news corporation reports that the Broncos are aware of the footage and will investigate the alleged alcohol-fuelled brawl, and have reported the matter to the NRL Integrity Unit. It is not yet known when and where this footage is from.



This is the second time the club has faced…