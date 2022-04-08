Payne Haas, Kevin Walters, Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roster, Round 5, Video, Suspension

Michael Ennis believes it would be devastating for the club if the Broncos lose Payne Haas to a rival club as Kevin Walters revealed he does not expect his star prop to be suspended.

From video of his feud with teammate Albert Kelly to leading the Broncos to a famous victory, Haas headlines a tough week behind him.

The 24–20 loss to the Roosters showed how important Haas is to the Broncos and Walters defended his star man post match.

Asked about Haas’ possible suspension, Walters said: “No, I’m not expecting it.”

We are expecting him to play against the Panthers.

“He’s a…