Paytm critic Ashneer Grover | Bullish on Paytm stock | Stock loses over 70% from its IPO price, Ashneer Grover gives buying advice

Mumbai4 hours ago



The stock of Indian digital payments startup Paytm continues to fall. It has lost more than 70% of its IPO price. Macquarie Capital Securities has reduced its Paytm price target from Rs 700 to Rs 450. However, Ashneer Grover, who has resigned from the post of Managing Director of Bharat Pay, has given a buy advice to the stock. Once upon a time, Ashneer used to be a staunch critic of Paytm.

Ashneer Grover tweeted, “Paytm stock is a great buy! Its valuation is $7 billion; Self-raised funds are $4.6 billion; Cash in hand should be $1.5 billion. So at a CMP (current market value) of 600, the value created after spending $3.1 billion over the past 10 years is $5.5 billion. This is less than the bank FD rate. BUY!!”

Paytm closed at 594.25, down 6.28%

On Thursday, Paytm lost Rs 39.80 (6.28%) to close at 594.25. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) price of Paytm’s stock was Rs 2,150. Since then it has been continuously breaking down. The IPO was launched in November 2021. Paytm has lost 23.21% in 5 days. There has been a decline of 28.70% in one month. The stock is down 61.93% in 6 months.