BUSINESS

Paytm critic Ashneer Grover | Bullish on Paytm stock | Stock loses over 70% from its IPO price, Ashneer Grover gives buying advice

Posted on

Mumbai4 hours ago

  • copy link

The stock of Indian digital payments startup Paytm continues to fall. It has lost more than 70% of its IPO price. Macquarie Capital Securities has reduced its Paytm price target from Rs 700 to Rs 450. However, Ashneer Grover, who has resigned from the post of Managing Director of Bharat Pay, has given a buy advice to the stock. Once upon a time, Ashneer used to be a staunch critic of Paytm.

Ashneer Grover tweeted, “Paytm stock is a great buy! Its valuation is $7 billion; Self-raised funds are $4.6 billion; Cash in hand should be $1.5 billion. So at a CMP (current market value) of 600, the value created after spending $3.1 billion over the past 10 years is $5.5 billion. This is less than the bank FD rate. BUY!!”

Paytm closed at 594.25, down 6.28%
On Thursday, Paytm lost Rs 39.80 (6.28%) to close at 594.25. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) price of Paytm’s stock was Rs 2,150. Since then it has been continuously breaking down. The IPO was launched in November 2021. Paytm has lost 23.21% in 5 days. There has been a decline of 28.70% in one month. The stock is down 61.93% in 6 months.

There is more news…
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

642
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
529
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
465
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
442
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
422
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
410
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
395
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
384
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
384
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top