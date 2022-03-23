BUSINESS

Paytm responds to BSE on sharp fall in stocks

Posted on

Paytm has responded to the BSE on the sharp fall in stocks. One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has said that it does not have any information that could have an impact on the price and volume of the stocks. On Tuesday, BSE had sought clarification from One97 Communications on the sharp fall in Paytm stocks.

Paytm answered BSE’s questions on Wednesday. He said that the company and its business are absolutely strong. It has also said that from time to time, it has been giving all the necessary information to BSE within the stipulated time. “The Company would also like to state that business fundamentals remain strong, as reflected in the results released on February 4, 2022,” it said.

One97 Communications has said, “We would like to reiterate that the Company is fully committed to complying with the regulations relating to listings. Any information/declaration that may have a bearing on the Company’s share price and volume shall be deemed to be The stock exchange will be informed within the stipulated time.

The BSE had sought clarification from the company after the stock of Paytm showed a lot of volatility. BSE had said that it is seeking clarifications so that investors get new information related to the company and their interest is not harmed in any way.

After the fall of 3.79 per cent in Paytm’s stock on Tuesday, BSE had asked questions to the company. In fact, despite a good rally in the stock exchange, the stock of Paytm had fallen on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the stock of Paytm had fallen to the lowest level of Rs 543.90.

RBI has barred Paytm Payments Bank from making new customers. After this, the stock of Paytm has fallen 18 percent in the last five trading sessions. Paytm’s IPO came last year. The company had issued stocks to investors at a price of Rs 2,150. The stock has fallen 74.72 per cent since then.

There was a recovery in the shares of Paytm when the stock exchange opened on Wednesday. 9:23 in the morning, the company’s share price was trading at Rs 558.35, up 2.76 per cent. The BSE Sensex was up 292 points at 58,286 points.

